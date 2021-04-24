CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:CNP opened at $24.13 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

