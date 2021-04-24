Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 167.67 ($2.19).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other Centamin news, insider James Rutherford bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

CEY stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 117.20 ($1.53). 6,494,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,736,813. Centamin has a 1 year low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05). The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 1.25%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

