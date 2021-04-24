Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings. Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,676,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,866,266. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

