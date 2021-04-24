CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $184.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

