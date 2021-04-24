Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $13,736,500.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $278.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.21. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

