Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE CARR opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 369,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

