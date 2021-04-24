CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.39. 504,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,236. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

