Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of CRDF opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Brancaccio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,247. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,853 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $28,910,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 109,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

