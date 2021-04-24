Capital One Financial Comments on Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $74.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,493 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,390,000. Finally, Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,599,000.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.