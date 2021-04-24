Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%.
NASDAQ CBNK opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
