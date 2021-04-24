Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Earnings Results

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%.

NASDAQ CBNK opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $414,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $48,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $28,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,900 shares of company stock worth $1,994,476. Company insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

