Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OVID. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ovid Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 53.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

