Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on 89bio, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 89bio in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.12) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.24.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ETNB. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. 89bio has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $515.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth about $1,408,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 89bio by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,850 shares of company stock valued at $612,400. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.