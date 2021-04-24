Cannabis Global (NASDAQ:CBGL) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Cannabis Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBGL) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 164,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 723,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About Cannabis Global (NASDAQ:CBGL)

Cannabis Global, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. It also provides managerial services in areas of the regulated hemp and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Cannabis Global, Inc in December 2019.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.