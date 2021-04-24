Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective upped by analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CU. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.13.
Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.53 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$29.37 and a 52-week high of C$35.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15.
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
