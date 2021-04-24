Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective upped by analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CU. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.13.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$34.53 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$29.37 and a 52-week high of C$35.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,675.87. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $136,478.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

