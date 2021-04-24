Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$500.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.
CP has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$489.58.
CP stock opened at C$461.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$465.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$443.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$302.33 and a 52 week high of C$489.37.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
