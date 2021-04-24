Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $420.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $423.00 to $420.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CP. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $505.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.05.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $370.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $214.54 and a fifty-two week high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.46 and a 200-day moving average of $347.01.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are set to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

