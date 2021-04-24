Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $4.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $511.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $19.97 EPS.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$515.00 to C$511.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$489.58.

Shares of CP opened at C$461.94 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$302.33 and a 52-week high of C$489.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The firm has a market cap of C$61.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$465.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$443.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

