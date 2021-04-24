Canaccord Genuity Raises Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target to $70.00

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASGTF. National Bank Financial raised Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Altus Group from $47.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Altus Group stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

