Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 639,480 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $35,861.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,454. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.