Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.74. 1,313,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.13 and a 200 day moving average of $269.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

