Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 12,159 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 1,200,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,088. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.