Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,808,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

VSS traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.96. The company had a trading volume of 769,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,168. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $83.35 and a twelve month high of $135.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

