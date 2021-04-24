Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,943,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,753,000 after buying an additional 234,530 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 129.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 42.1% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 205,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 60,741 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMX. UBS Group began coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

AMX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,499. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

