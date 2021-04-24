Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 15,905 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,905 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

EMD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 111,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

