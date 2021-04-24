Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5,514.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 323,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 317,944 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $1,490,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 261,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 118,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $1,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

COP stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.