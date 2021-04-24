California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of CWT opened at $61.18 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

