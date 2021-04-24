CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CAMP opened at $13.46 on Friday. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $471.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.48.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 189,411 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,108,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 414,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 100,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

