Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $22.08 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

