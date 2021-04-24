Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,099 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 58,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 41,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $123.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average is $114.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

