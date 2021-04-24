Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $14.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $15.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 421,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.77. 1,373,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

