Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.79 Billion

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.58 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $14.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $15.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 421,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 231,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.77. 1,373,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.17. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.