BTIG Research Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $64.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of REG opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.38. Regency Centers has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 230.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

