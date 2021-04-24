(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Numis Securities reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. (BTA.L) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 165 ($2.16).

