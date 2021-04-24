Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE BRO opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $50.62.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

