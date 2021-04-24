Brokers Set Expectations for Synovus Financial Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNV. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 641,213 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 292,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 245,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 245,352 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

