Brokers Offer Predictions for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of HLAN stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $96.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

