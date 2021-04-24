Brokers Offer Predictions for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $36.70 on Thursday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

