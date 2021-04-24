Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

EPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.