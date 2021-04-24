Brokerages Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $15.23

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $7,493,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,208,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 308,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 36,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 430.77%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.