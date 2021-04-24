Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $145.90

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.07. The company had a trading volume of 802,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.30.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,730,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,048,000 after purchasing an additional 151,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

