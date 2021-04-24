Brokerages Set RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target at $16.83

Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 27,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,273. The company has a market cap of $390.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 79,044 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.