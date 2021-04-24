Brokerages Set NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target at $18.81

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

NXGN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,446 shares of company stock worth $1,839,226. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $23,686,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,192,000 after buying an additional 365,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 233,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $1,986,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.84. 249,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

