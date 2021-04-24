Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target at $31.80

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

HRNNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF remained flat at $$24.60 during midday trading on Monday. 61 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,642. Hydro One has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.