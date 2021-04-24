Brokerages Set HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT at $22.00

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HDELY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 27,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This is an increase from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.