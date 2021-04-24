Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT at $65.29

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 130,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,863. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,856,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.