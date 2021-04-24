Brokerages Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT at $15.71

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CROMF opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

