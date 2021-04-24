Brokerages Set Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Target Price at €36.70

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.70 ($43.18).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of BDT stock traded down €2.05 ($2.41) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €44.40 ($52.24). 4,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 1-year high of €55.40 ($65.18). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.36 million and a PE ratio of -112.47.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.