Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.96 Million

Analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $48.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.50 million and the highest is $50.10 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $196.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $190.80 million to $199.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $211.78 million, with estimates ranging from $202.20 million to $218.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.28. 66,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,942. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

