Brokerages Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report $13.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $14.25 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $12.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $61.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.55 billion to $67.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $50.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.89 billion to $57.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.66. 24,389,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,155,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

