Brokerages Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will report $13.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 million and the highest is $15.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $59.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $67.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $70.00 million, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $85.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGMS. Truist increased their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,049,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth about $17,285,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

NeoGames stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,776. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.99.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

See Also: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.