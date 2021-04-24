Brokerages Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce sales of $103.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.02 million and the highest is $103.65 million. LivePerson reported sales of $78.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $461.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $463.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $562.22 million, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $577.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 316,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $154,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,152 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in LivePerson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,253,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,458,000 after acquiring an additional 81,352 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after acquiring an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after acquiring an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after acquiring an additional 529,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

